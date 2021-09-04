Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Trading Down 1.2%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.71. 44,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 95,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.