JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates £100 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,509 ($111.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,493.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,897.98. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £131.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.