John R. Schimkaitis Sells 291 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50.

Shares of CPK opened at $130.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.