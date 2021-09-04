John Menzies’ (MNZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get John Menzies alerts:

Shares of MNZS stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £276.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 308.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. John Menzies has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.