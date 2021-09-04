JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.79. 726,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,299. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

