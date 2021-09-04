Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Funko, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNKO. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 87,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $2,062,374.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,449,513 shares of company stock valued at $31,385,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

