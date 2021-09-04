J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,716 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,980,000 after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,997,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 285,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $54.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

