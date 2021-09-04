J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,346 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

SLB stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

