J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,543 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,036,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,730,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $23,682,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $23,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $54.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

