J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,431,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 288,886 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.