J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,431,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 288,886 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.