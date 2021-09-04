J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.