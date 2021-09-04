J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.