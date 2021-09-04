ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 203,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. ITT has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

