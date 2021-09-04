Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITRM. G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.91.

ITRM stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

