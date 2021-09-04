iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

