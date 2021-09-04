iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 109,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 169.4% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 279.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,620,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.21 and a 200-day moving average of $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

