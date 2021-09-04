iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,042 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $275.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

