iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $275.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

