iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3,685.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.67. 706,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

