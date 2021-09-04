iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $255.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

