iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $39,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.