iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.64

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 3752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.06.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.