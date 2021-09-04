iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.64

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 3752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

