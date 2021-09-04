iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lowered by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.4% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust worth $40,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 5,883,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866,134. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

