iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.46

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.46 and last traded at $89.45, with a volume of 207191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

