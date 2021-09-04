iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,910 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 10.2% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,137,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

