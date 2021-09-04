iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 696,581 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,129,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 279,670 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 224,402 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

