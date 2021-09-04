Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 480 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.47. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

