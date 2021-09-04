Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 479 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

