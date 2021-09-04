Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 8,081,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

