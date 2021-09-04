Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.33.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.