Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 346 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,720. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

