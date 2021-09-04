Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,846. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.93. 531,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
