Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,846. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after buying an additional 723,723 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.93. 531,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

