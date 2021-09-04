IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,371. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 123.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

