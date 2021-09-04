Investors Purchase High Volume of Farmer Bros. Call Options (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,404 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,636% compared to the typical volume of 44 call options.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.