Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,184.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period.

SPMO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,227. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

