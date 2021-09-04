Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 312,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $38,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

