Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

