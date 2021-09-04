Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

