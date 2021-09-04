Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.