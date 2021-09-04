Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,676,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMM stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.