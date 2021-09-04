Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

