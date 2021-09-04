Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 375,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

