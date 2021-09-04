International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. International Paper has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

