InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sep 4th, 2021

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE IHG traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $63.66. 97,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,967. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

