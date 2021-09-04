Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $6,051,483.80 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $6,051,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,990,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NTLA opened at $176.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.