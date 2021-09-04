Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $6,051,483.80 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $6,051,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,990,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NTLA opened at $176.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

