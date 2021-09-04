Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $371,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $63.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.