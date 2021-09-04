Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $313.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.31 and its 200 day moving average is $288.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

