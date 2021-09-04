Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

