Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 62,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $3,491,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,032 shares of company stock worth $6,238,468 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.