Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock opened at $464.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

